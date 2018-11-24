Small Business Saturday highlights Cedarburg’s locally-owned businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDARBURG -- Small Business Saturday is a day where local businesses receive their share of attention during the busiest shopping weekend of the year. Cedarburg is home to more than a few mom and pop shops celebrating the special shopping day on Saturday, Nov. 24.

About Small Business Saturday (website)

Join the movement and gift thoughtfully this holiday season! Cedarburg businesses are rolling out the blue, Small Business Saturday carpet for shoppers on Saturday, November 24, when shops across the country encourage you to shop and support local small businesses.

When you shop in Cedarburg on November 24, you may receive a special gift from the day's sponsor, Port Washington State Bank!