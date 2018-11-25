🎁 Holiday safety tips for your friends, family — and for the homeless

MILWAUKEE — ‘Tis the season to be jolly — but we also want it to be a safe holiday season for our family and friends. AT&T’s Nathan Fricke stopped by the FOX6 WakeUp studios on Sunday, Nov. 25 to share some ideas on how we can ensure a safe, happy holiday for everyone — including the homeless.

With all the traveling that happens around the holiday season, we need to be safe in our homes. Technology, like home safety cameras, can help protect our homes from unwanted guests. To make holidays a little sweeter for the homeless, our hearts and generosity can provide some safety.

The holidays are cold days, and this is where our warm hearts come in. AT&T is asking Milwaukee-area residents to consider donating several items to help keep homeless individuals and families warm this holiday season, including NEW:

Hats

Gloves and mittens

Scarves

Warm socs

Coats and sweatshirts

AT&T is looking for these items in all sizes, for all genders and all ages. Items will be collected now through December 5 at the following AT&T locations:

Brookfield ( 17515 W. Bluemound Road)

17515 W. Bluemound Road) Greenfield (4739 S. 76th Street)

(4739 S. 76th Street) Glendale (6150 N. Port Washington Road)

(6150 N. Port Washington Road) Milwaukee Broadway (722 N. Broadway Street)

(722 N. Broadway Street) Milwaukee 26th Street (918 N. 26th Street)

All donated items will go to The Salvation Army for homeless families with children and individuals who are living at the Emergency Lodge Shelter in Milwaukee. Last year, the Lodge provided emergency shelter and meals to over 1,500 people.