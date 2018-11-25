Blizzard warning until 6 a.m. Monday for Kenosha, Racine, Walworth counties
Winter storm warning, winter weather advisory until 6 a.m. Monday for SE Wisconsin

1st major storm of the year: Snow totals from Sunday, Nov. 25-Monday, Nov. 26

Posted 9:46 pm, November 25, 2018, by and , Updated at 10:26PM, November 25, 2018

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service is collecting data from the first big winter storm of the season — Sunday, Nov. 25 into Monday, Nov. 26. It prompted a blizzard warning in Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties, along with winter storm warnings and advisories.

Below are snow totals from the storm, as of 9:30 p.m. Sunday:

Fontana-on-Geneva: 7 inches
Pell Lake: 7 inches
Bohners Lake: 6 inches
Genoa City: 6.8 inches
Silver Lake: 6 inches
Williams Bay 6 inches
Paddock Lake: 5.6 inches
Browns Lake: 5.5 inches
Burlington: 5.5 inches
Lake Geneva: 5.5 inches
Pleasant Prairie: 4.1 inches
East Troy: 4 inches
Kenosha: 4 inches
Beloit: 3.8 inches
Elkhorn: 3.5 inches
Union Grove: 3.5 inches
Delavan: 2.3 inches

