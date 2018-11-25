× 1st major storm of the year: Snow totals from Sunday, Nov. 25-Monday, Nov. 26

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service is collecting data from the first big winter storm of the season — Sunday, Nov. 25 into Monday, Nov. 26. It prompted a blizzard warning in Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties, along with winter storm warnings and advisories.

Below are snow totals from the storm, as of 9:30 p.m. Sunday:

Fontana-on-Geneva: 7 inches

Pell Lake: 7 inches

Bohners Lake: 6 inches

Genoa City: 6.8 inches

Silver Lake: 6 inches

Williams Bay 6 inches

Paddock Lake: 5.6 inches

Browns Lake: 5.5 inches

Burlington: 5.5 inches

Lake Geneva: 5.5 inches

Pleasant Prairie: 4.1 inches

East Troy: 4 inches

Kenosha: 4 inches

Beloit: 3.8 inches

Elkhorn: 3.5 inches

Union Grove: 3.5 inches

Delavan: 2.3 inches