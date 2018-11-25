Blizzard warning until 6 a.m. Monday for Kenosha, Racine, Walworth counties
Monitor conditions on the roadways with the WisDOT traffic cameras
Monitor closings, cancellations and delays in SE Wisconsin
Winter storm warning, winter weather advisory until 6 a.m. Monday for SE Wisconsin

80-year-old philanthropist knits hats for children in need: ‘Makes me feel good’

Posted 5:29 am, November 25, 2018, by , Updated at 10:36PM, November 25, 2018

MILWAUKEE -- At 80 years old, Dolores Brewster has acquired a lot of skills throughout her life -- including a passion for knitting.

Dolores Brewster

"This is very simple," said Brewster. "It doesn't take a lot of brain work.'

Over the last 30 years, Brewster has used a lot of yarn in her spare time, but she wasn't always a stellar knitter.

"One year I made a sweater for my husband," said Brewster. "One sleeve was longer than the other. That's how bad I was."

Today, Brewster is a master of thread and needle. So much so, in fact, that she ran into a unique problem: She didn't know what to do with all of her completed projects.

Hats knit by Dolores Brewster.

Thankfully, the 80-year-old philanthropist found a unique solution. She's donated a countless amount of hats to kids in need.

"I don't think it's been thousands," said Brewster. "You know, I don't even count. A lot kids come to school without shoes, gloves, hats. Doesn't cost me very much, and I can afford it."

She's often plugging away, creating knit hats in every color of the rainbow.

80-year-old Dolores Brewster knits hats for those in need.

" I just think it's a good thing. Makes me feel good," said Brewster. "I'm doing something."