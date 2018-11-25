Blizzard warning until 6 a.m. Monday for Kenosha, Racine, Walworth counties
Winter storm warning, winter weather advisory until 6 a.m. Monday for SE Wisconsin

Burlington man, 59, arrested for OWI, 7th offense after vehicle struck fire hydrant

Posted 9:57 pm, November 25, 2018

Racine County Sheriff's Office

RACINE COUNTY — A Burlington man was arrested for his seventh OWI offense Sunday evening, Nov. 25 in Burlington.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 6:30 p.m, deputies responded to the area of S. Pine Street and Liberty Street for a vehicle that left the roadway and struck a fire hydrant. RCSO officials noted that a winter storm warning was in effect and roadways were snow-covered with hazardous driving conditions.

Upon arrival, deputies located the vehicle and upon speaking with the operator, deputies suspected him to be under the influence of alcohol.

The 59-year-old man refused to submit to field sobriety testing and refused to submit to a preliminary breath test — but sheriff’s officials said he admitted to drinking, and deputies determined he was highly intoxicated.

He was taken to the Racine County Jail, and held on a charge of OWI, seventh offense, with a cash bond of $12,500.  He was also issued traffic citations for no insurance and driving too fast for conditions.