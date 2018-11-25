Find your favorite Christmas tree 🌲 at a family-owned farm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEQUON -- Nothing says "Christmas" like a sturdy, fluffy evergreen tree. Noffke Tree Farms in Mequon is a one-stop shop for all of your tree-trimming needs this holiday season.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Noffke Tree Farms (website)

Noffke Tree Farms is a family owned and operated tree farm located in the southwest corner of Mequon, Wisconsin, just two miles north of Milwaukee. Len and Lucy Noffke planted their first Christmas trees in 1952.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today they are joined by their children and grandchildren in operating the tree farm. Noffke Tree Farms consists of over 300 acres in Mequon, Wautoma, and Red Granite Wisconsin.