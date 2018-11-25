× Hartford police: Arrest made after shots fired incident following dispute at Slinger bar

HARTFORD — A suspect was arrested nearly 12 hours after a shots fired incident in Hartford.

According to police, shortly before 3 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 25, multiple calls came in regarding a disturbance near 1st and Union Street involving shots fired.

One caller advised they had come to a home in the area to continue an argument they had been involved in at a bar in Slinger earlier that night. During the confrontation, the caller said one of the individuals in the other group entered a home on Union Street and returned with a firearm — discharging multiple shots into the air, before taking the caller’s cellphone and money at gunpoint — threatening to kill the caller if they did not leave.

Police recovered multiple spent .40 caliber bullet casings. It did not appear that any person or property was struck.

Police were able to identify the suspect, and multiple attempts were made to contact the suspect at his home and by phone. Surveillance was conducted at the home, and shortly before 2:30 p.m., a search warrant was executed and the suspect was arrested.

A .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun and a sawed off shotgun were seized from the home, police said.

The suspect, a 33-year-old Hartford man, was taken to the Washington County Jail on charges of armed robbery, recklessly endangering safety, possession of a short barreled shotgun and felon in possession of firearms.