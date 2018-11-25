Italian eatery Onesto makes tasty transition to brunch in Third Ward

LIVE: Family of man killed at Alabama mall hold press conference
Posted 11:14 am, November 25, 2018, by , Updated at 11:15AM, November 25, 2018

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s Third Ward is full of places to grab a delicious lunch with family and friends. Onesto has served Italian fare for the last five years, but the restaurant has recently launched a brand-new brunch service to expand their offerings.

Executive chef Alex Sazama stopped by the FOX6 Wakeup studios to showcase a few of Onesto’s signature dishes.

About Onesto (website)

Onesto, which means “honest” in Italian, serves a modern twist on Italian fare with an emphasis on fresh, handmade, flavorful cuisine. We also feature an approachable wine list and a craft cocktail menu. When you visit, be sure to check out our dramatic event space.