Italian eatery Onesto makes tasty transition to brunch in Third Ward

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s Third Ward is full of places to grab a delicious lunch with family and friends. Onesto has served Italian fare for the last five years, but the restaurant has recently launched a brand-new brunch service to expand their offerings.

Executive chef Alex Sazama stopped by the FOX6 Wakeup studios to showcase a few of Onesto’s signature dishes.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Onesto (website)