Volunteers at nonprofit ‘Sleep in Heavenly Peace’ build beds for kids who don’t have them

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENOSHA -- Getting Christmas gifts for children isn't at the top of the list when essentials, like places to sleep, are needed. A Kenosha man goes to work so kids can get a good night's sleep.

"Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a nonprofit that builds beds for kids between the ages of 3 and 17 that don't have beds," said Michael Prudhom, Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

The process at Sleep in Heavenly Peace, with the help of volunteers, is quick and efficient -- and that's a good thing.

"I have 139 to 140, somewhere in that area, people on my waiting list -- waiting for beds," Prudhom said.

Saturday, Nov. 24 was delivery day.

"We're delivering beds to a family who hasn't had a bed since their house burned down in June," Prudhom said.

A few miles away, a Christmas dream became reality.

"I'm surprised. I'm in shock," said Takyra Randolph, received bed.

For Randolph, a freshman in high school, it was a gift she wasn't expecting.

"I was in shock because I thought she was playing and she wasn't and then she said, 'look outside' and you guys were outside," said Randolph.

Randolph and her mother were let down before -- ordering beds that never showed up. Randolph was all smiles, as Santa didn't come through a chimney, but instead, through her front door.

"I could be more active in things I do at school," said Randolph.

For more information on Sleep in Heavenly Peace, CLICK HERE.