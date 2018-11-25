Volunteers at nonprofit ‘Sleep in Heavenly Peace’ build beds for kids who don’t have them

KENOSHA -- Getting Christmas gifts for children isn't at the top of the list when essentials, like places to sleep, are needed. A Kenosha man goes to work so kids can get a good night's sleep.
"Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a nonprofit that builds beds for kids between the ages of 3 and 17 that don't have beds," said Michael Prudhom, Sleep in Heavenly Peace.
The process at Sleep in Heavenly Peace, with the help of volunteers, is quick and efficient -- and that's a good thing.
"I have 139 to 140, somewhere in that area, people on my waiting list -- waiting for beds," Prudhom said.
Saturday, Nov. 24 was delivery day.
"We're delivering beds to a family who hasn't had a bed since their house burned down in June," Prudhom said.
A few miles away, a Christmas dream became reality.
"I'm surprised. I'm in shock," said Takyra Randolph, received bed.
For Randolph, a freshman in high school, it was a gift she wasn't expecting.
"I was in shock because I thought she was playing and she wasn't and then she said, 'look outside' and you guys were outside," said Randolph.
Randolph and her mother were let down before -- ordering beds that never showed up. Randolph was all smiles, as Santa didn't come through a chimney, but instead, through her front door.
"I could be more active in things I do at school," said Randolph.
For more information on Sleep in Heavenly Peace, CLICK HERE.