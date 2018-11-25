Tied at 14: Packers look for 1st road win this season vs. Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The Green Bay Packers face the Minnesota Vikings in the last of four road games in a five-game stretch Sunday night, Nov. 25 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Packers are looking for their first road win this season.

The following players were declared inactive ahead of the game, according to Packers.com:

Minnesota Vikings

1 QB Kyle Sloter

12 WR Chad Beebe

34 S Andrew Sendejo

42 LB Ben Gedeon

44 RB Mike Boone

89 TE David Morgan

92 DT Jalyn Holmes

As play got underway Sunday night, the Vikings won the coin toss and opted to receive the opening kickoff.

The Packers were the first to score, with a 15-yard pass from QB Aaron Rodgers to WR Davante Adams. With the extra point, the Packers led 7-0 with about six minutes left in the first quarter.

The Vikings answered with a touchdown of their own — tying the game at 7 with less than three minutes left in the first.

The Packers took back the lead early in the second quarter, as Aaron Jones ran the ball into the end zone for the touchdown. With the extra point, the Packers led 14-7.

The scoring drive included seven plays for 75 yards in 3:37.