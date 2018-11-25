8 teens in custody, 1 on the loose after pursuit of stolen van

WEST ALLIS — Police are searching for a teenage passenger of a van that was stolen late Saturday night, Nov. 24 by a group of nine teenagers.

According to officials, the silver van was initially stolen near South 65th Street and West Mitchell Street. The vehicle fled from squads for approximately 20 blocks until reaching West Mitchell Street and Miller Parkway.

When the vehicle came to a stop, three of the teenagers fled on foot while the remaining six stayed inside the van.

Police say the driver, 14, will be referred to juvenile authorities. Another occupant, 17, will be referred to the adult district attorney’s office for charges of bail jumping, passenger-operate without owner’s consent and obstructing.

The remaining six teenagers will be referred to juvenile authorities. Police are still searching for one occupant who fled on foot.