81-year-old man accused of strangling 76-year-old woman to death at nursing home

WATERBURY, Conn. — An 81-year-old man is being charged with murder after prosecutors said he strangled a 76-year-old woman at a nursing home facility in Connecticut on Saturday night, Nov. 24.

The woman, identified as Patricia Way, died on Sunday.

Police were called to the Autumn Lake Healthcare at Bucks Hill around 6 p.m. on Saturday for the report of an assault. Police arrested John Jensen on “a number of charges,” including strangulation and criminal attempt at murder.

His charges were upgraded to murder during a court appearance Monday morning.

Police said Way was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital after the incident. She was initially listed in critical condition, but died on Sunday.

Police said they are working to determine the relationship between Jensen and the victim, but said they are familiar with one another.

Jensen is being held on a $1.5 million bond.

His lawyer said Jensen has dementia and PTSD.