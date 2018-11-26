Driving in it: FOX6 News gives you a motorist’s perspective of the icy, snowy roads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALWORTH COUNTY -- Where the snow fell in southeast Wisconsin, it is slower going for drivers. That is what FOX6's Evan Peterson and Photojournalist Jeff Frings learned firsthand as they motored around the counties hardest hit by the icy and snowy conditions.

What our crew is noticing is that many of the roadways are clear of the snowpack, but there can be an icy layer underneath. Also, intersections where snow has been plowed may still have ridges of snow that can impact your drive. Drivers are urged to use caution throughout Monday morning.

Meanwhile, dozens of schools in Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties canceled classes Monday because of the dangerous travel conditions. CLICK HERE for the complete list of school closings. The snowstorm also left about 5,000 We Energies customers without power, with most of those outages in Pleasant Prairie.

While the far southeastern corner of the state was dealing with blowing and drifting snow, counties just to the north had no snow. But south of Wisconsin, up to a foot of snow was expected in Chicago, including wind gusts of up to 50 mph (80 kph). Hundreds of air travelers trying to make it home after Thanksgiving were dealing with canceled flights.