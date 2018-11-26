× Greater Milwaukee Foundation, Milwaukee County Parks, artists, launch new website, charitable fund

MILWAUKEE — Looking for something local to give this holiday season? You might want to check out what is available at ParksforGood.com. It was created as part of a partnership between the Greater Milwaukee Foundation (GMF), Milwaukee County Parks and local artists.

Unique Mitchell Park Domes t-shirts, posters designed by local artists and even stylish, button-up dog shirts are all part of a range of parks-inspired merchandise launching on the new online store on Monday, Nov. 26. All sales will help fund future Milwaukee County Parks projects.

Profits from merchandise sales will go directly to the ParksforGood.com fund. Purchasers and donors will be able to choose one of seven key areas of need to support: playgrounds, trails & natural areas, community centers, aquatic facilities, parkways & bridges, athletic facilities or engagement. The GMF will manage the funds and provide grants for future projects within those areas. Klement’s Sausage, the official sausage of Milwaukee County Parks, made the inaugural donation to the fund with a $25,000 contribution.

You can also donate to the GMF parks fund by CLICKING HERE.