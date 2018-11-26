× ‘He did not want to leave:’ UPS driver adopts shelter dog who literally jumped into his life

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — It was love at first sight for Jason Coronado and Ernie.

“He is probably my idea of a perfect dog,” said Coronado.

Coronado is a UPS driver. Ernie is a pit bull-terrier mix and was living in the Buffalo City Animal Shelter.

Coronado was never really planning on getting a dog, but then fate intervened on Oct. 5th. While he was delivering packages, Ernie literally jumped into his life.

“Call him up to the truck and he pretty much just hopped up in, and I was like ‘OK,'” he said.

Ernie refused to leave the truck.

“He hopped up and just sat there and did not want to leave,” said Coronado.

Eventually, Ernie did get out, and Coronado went on his way. However, it got him thinking about bringing Ernie into his life for good. He discussed it with his family, and everyone was on board.

“I wanted him to have a good home,” said Coronado.

Ernie now follows Coronado all over the house — no training necessary.

“He likes to sleep and lounge and he likes to eat treats and he’s just a big lap dog,” said Coronado.

While some people put a dog on the top of their Christmas list, a Christmas wish has already come true for the Coronado family — and for Ernie.