Help keep kids warm this winter: Donate your gently used coats to FOX6’s annual Coats for Kids drive

MILWAUKEE -- As winter weather hits Wisconsin, many children can't afford a proper coat. Every year, we ask that you donate generously to FOX6's Coats For Kids campaign. Kasey Chronis visited Salvation Army's Distribution Center where there are two weeks left to give!

Have coats to donate?

CLICK HERE for the 2018 Coats for Kids information packet. It’s loaded with information on how to hold a drive, where to donate (including all the participating Steinhafels and Johnson Financial Group locations), how to qualify for a free pick up from Bonded Transportation, how to request posters, and more!

Don’t have a coat to donate? You can still help!

For the first time, FOX6 Coats for Kids can accept on-line monetary donations. It’s fast, easy and secure. All the dollars raised will be used to purchase new coats at wholesale prices. CLICK HERE to make your generous donation now.

