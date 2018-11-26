× Man convicted of sexually assaulting girls during sleepover in 2015 to be released in Kenosha

KENOSHA — Kenosha police are notifying the public about the release of a convicted sex offender — who will be homeless upon his release on Dec. 4.

Police said Brian Sorensen, 46, was convicted on two counts of third degree sexual assault in 2015, after he sexually assaulted two juvenile females who were spending the night at his home for a sleepover.

When he is released on Dec. 4, Sorensen will be homeless within the City of Kenosha. He will be on 24-hour GPS monitoring. Police noted he will be required to submit to face-to-face registration with law enforcement, and most register with the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry for life.

He cannot have unsupervised contact with minors, and he cannot have contact with the victims. He’s not allowed to visit taverns, bars or liquor stores and cannot consume alcohol or drugs.

He’s described as a man, white, standing 5’8″ tall and weighing 217 pounds. He has a tattoo on his left wrist, reading “Nikki.”