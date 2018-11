× Man taken to hospital by Flight for Life after industrial accident in Muskego

MUSKEGO — A 36-year-old man was seriously hurt in an industrial accident in Muskego Monday, Nov. 26.

Police said the employee at Achetenhagen Services Inc. on Crowbar Road got his arm trapped in a piece of machinery. He was extricated from the machinery by officials with the Tess Corners Fire Department, and taken to Froedtert Hospital via Flight for Life.

OSHA and police are investigating.