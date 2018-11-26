× Milwaukee Brewers named Baseball America’s Organization of the Year

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers on Monday, Nov. 26 were named Baseball America’s “Organization of the Year,” for 2018.

“We honored the Brewers as our Organization of the Year not just because they had a very successful big league season. We try to ensure that our flagship award digs deeper than that. The Brewers’ run to the National League Championship Series was built by successful player development, scouting and analytics departments. We’ve been impressed with Milwaukee’s ability to develop and graduate prospects to the Major Leagues, as well as the Brewers’ ability to use their farm system to improve the Major League club, most notably with last year’s Christian Yelich trade,” said J.J. Cooper., executive editor of Baseball America in a news release.

“This award recognizes the efforts that every single person associated with the Brewers puts forth on a daily basis to create a championship-caliber organization. We are proud of what we have here in Milwaukee and look forward to building on the 2018 season,” said David Stearns, general manger of the Milwaukee Brewers.

According to the release, this marks the fourth time that the Brewers have taken home the award and the first since they won it three times in a row from 1985-87. The award is selected by the staff of Baseball America. The honor recognizes not only the success at the Major League level, but also the organization’s amateur, professional and international scouting, farm system and player development efforts.

The Brewers finished the 2018 regular season with a National League-best 96 wins, leading to a Central Division title. The team qualified for the postseason for the fifth time in franchise history and went on to sweep the Colorado Rockies in the National League Division Series before falling to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series in seven games.