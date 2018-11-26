Milwaukee man accused of injuring MATC guard, biting 2 other officers in scuffle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A 32-year-old Milwaukee man is charged in connection with a stabbing incident that happened at the downtown campus of Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC). The accused is David Starks. He faces a single felony count of battery to a school district officer.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to St. Mary's Hospital on Friday, Nov. 16 to investigate a battery complaint by a security guard for MATC. The guard was at the hospital, being treated for a laceration to the back of his head. He had to receive six staples.

The guard indicated to police that he was working at MATC "when a student called in a suspicious person looking in doors on the third floor." The guard confronted the individual, later identified as Starks, who apparently claimed to be a former student. The guard asked Starks what he was doing and Starks indicated he was "reading flyers." The guard asked Starks if he had any business in the building. Starks said he did not -- and the guard asked him to leave.

When Starks started to walk away, the guard followed him, the complaint says. Starks told the guard, "you're not following me" and then shoved the guard. A scuffle ensued -- when the guard attempted to restrain Starks, the complaint says the guard "was pushed backwards and had hit his head on the door frame." The guard also observed Starks had a knife in his pocket -- so he took it and "threw it so he couldn't reach it."

The complaint indicates Starks made "comments about how he is superman and was going to make (the guard) fly during the struggle." In the process, the complaint indicates Starks bit two female officers who came to help -- and he was "then pepper sprayed and hit with a baton." Starks was eventually taken into custody.

"I saw a bunch of bloody napkins and blood over the place. They was taking him on the elevator. They had him handcuffed to the stretcher, to the gurney and all I heard was, 'you can't bite people,'" said Micah Nicholson.

MATC leaders said in a statement:

"We continue to believe this was an isolated incident and we are very grateful for the Milwaukee Police Department's assistance and collaboration in this case. The safety of our students and staff is always MATC's highest priority."

"They do a really good job of protecting us, keeping us safe and letting us know things that are happening. They keep us pretty safe. They're on top of their game," said Anthony Warden, student.

Starks made his initial appearance in court on Friday, Nov. 23. He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 5.

