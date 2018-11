× Tactical situation near Calhoun and National resolved

NEW BERLIN — New Berlin police were on the scene of a tactical situation near Calhoun and National Avenue Monday morning, Nov. 26.

New Berlin police tweeted about it around 9 a.m.

There is a current tactical situation near S Calhoun Rd & W National Ave. Please avoid this area until further notice. — New Berlin Police (@NewBerlinPolice) November 26, 2018

Roughly 30 minutes later, police tweeted out that the tactical situation has been resolved.

The tactical situation on S Calhoun Rd and W National Ave has been resolved. The roadways will be open momentarily. — New Berlin Police (@NewBerlinPolice) November 26, 2018

