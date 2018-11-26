Online tools to help you find the best deals on Cyber Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's Cyber Monday and there are some online tools out there to help you get a great deal. Rich Demuro explains.

Think of something on your wish list and chances are, it's discounted on Monday, Nov. 26 only. Here are some of the best tips, tricks and tools to help you land a deal.

Sure, big shopping sites have their deals, but pick any product or service you want, go to their website and chances are you can nab a discount.

"4K TVs are going to be one of the hottest items of the season," said Sarah Hollenbeck of BlackFriday.com. "Our blog is home to the tips and deals from all the different major merchants so you know what they're going to have on sale and what's a good deal or not."

Hollenbeck is sharing some of her favorite tools to help you save even more.

Camelcamelcamel has a funny name, but unbeatable data to help you find out if an Amazon item is really at its lowest price.

"One specific thing that Camelcamelcamel does differently is that it lets you track prices year over year," said Hollenbeck.

You can also set up alerts to find out instantly if the price drop on something you want.

A handy way to get up to date coupon codes: the offers.com browser extension.

"They will automatically apply it to your cart at checkout so that way you don't have to do any of the work of searching for those coupons or adding in those codes," said Hollenbeck. "It's all automatically done for you."

Honey is a popular shopping assistant and coupon code extension. They also have their own rewards program.

"So if you continue to use their service with each purchase you end up racking up reward points that you can use to get an even bigger discount on your next purchase," said Hollenbeck.

Finally, Wikibuy will automatically compare prices as you shop and it does a great job of uncovering coupon codes that actually work.

One more place to check is social media. Whatever it is that you want to buy, go to that brand's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter profiles to look for discount codes or special deals. Happy shopping!