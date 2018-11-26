Road conditions vary in SE Wisconsin with season’s 1st snowstorm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENOSHA -- The first major snowstorm of the year is having a major impact on roads and more in southeastern Wisconsin.

The list of school closings is growing -- most of the districts are from far southeast Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service is expecting six to ten inches of snow in Kenosha. But it is the winds that will cause drivers the most problems with gusts of up to 40 miles per hour -- which could lead to near white-out conditions especially in areas close to the Illinois border.

Plow drivers were out working all night on Sunday, Nov. 25 -- but conditions are still dangerous. The highway department is urging drivers to stay off the roads if possible.

"We've been preparing for the storm since before Thanksgiving holiday," said Julie Anderson, director of Racine county public works. "It's a heavy, wet snow, and what's gonna make it worse is that high winds are expected, so there could be a lot of blowing and drifting, there could be very low visibility."

If you have to travel be prepared for a slow commute.