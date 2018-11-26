Study: Shaming smokers will help them quit

Smokers won't be able to light up in or near public housing starting July 31.They'll still be allowed to rent in the communities but will have to keep lit cigarettes, cigars and pipes at least 25 feet away from buildings.
Full Credit: Matt King/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images
MILWAUKEE — Cigarette packaging could be shaming smokers into quitting.
According to a study published in the Journal of Consumer Affairs, tobacco packages showing people with neutral or disgusted faces are likely to make smokers feel self-conscious and quit.
The packaging reminding them of the negative social cues, and public disapproval surrounding the habit.