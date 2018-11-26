× Study: Women who share bed with dogs get a better night’s rest 🛌🐶

MILWAUKEE — They scratch, move and snore, but a study shows women who sleep with dogs get a better night’s rest.

Researchers found women who share their beds with dogs reported less disturbed sleep and greater feelings of security and comfort. Women who sleep with cats didn’t show those benefits and reported disrupted sleep as much as women who share a bed with a human partner.

The correlation between better sleep with dogs is based on self-reported data and hasn’t been confirmed using an objective measure.

Dog owners also tend to go to sleep and wake up earlier than cat owners.

It’s unknown whether those sleep habits contribute to the reported benefits.

The study was published in the journal of the International Society for Anthrozoology.