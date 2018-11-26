Table setting tips: Easy ways to elevate your entertaining

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Whether you're throwing a cocktail party or a sit-down dinner, do it in style. ___ from West Elm shares some easy ways you can impress your guests this holiday season.

Sit Down Dinner Table Setting - your secret weapon is layering!

Dinnerware: Simple white is a perfect foundation for layering.

Focus on:

Shape: Mix your shapes + textures.

Color: Accent with one color. For a modern vibe, infuse an all-white dinner set with a blush or gray. Go glam with a splash of blue or metallic.

Accessories: Chargers create an easy instant statement. Elevate everyday white dishes with contrasting pewter chargers + black flatware.



Cocktail party: How to style a bar cart and build your bar!

Put best booze on top. If you have a bar cart, put the most crowd- pleasing drinks on top for easy access and stash backups below.

Organize with trays. Use them to compartmentalize glassware, booze + garnishes. (Mix different sizes!)

Batch your bar. Serve a signature drink (a cocktail party money saver!). Mix up a batch for easy bartending and name it for a personal touch.

Make it festive. Layer on an LED garland, wreath or faux botanicals as a finishing touch to your bar cart, countertop and/or buffet.

If you're looking for more tips, come on in for a free design consultation! All West Elm stores offer Design Crew services including design, installation, and registry assistance - simply visit West Elm Milwaukee or WestElm.com to set it up.