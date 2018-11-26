The holiday gifts that keep on giving: Educational toys for the kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Savory Savings Give your kids gifts that are both fun and engaging this holiday season. Local blogger Krista Bainbridge shares some cool educational toys for the little ones on your list.

Stocking stuffers

Yoee Baby!

This developmental toy promotes bonding and connection with baby. Feather like tail, bright colors and soft materials including a teether and rattle! Comes in a variety of animals.

SculptaPalooza

Play foam By educational insights. Perfect for preschoolers on up to your slime loving tweens. These cute little containers have an everlasting play foam that kids will love to sculpt and shape and it never dries out! Up the cool level with coordinating gift of this SculptaPalooza game for hours of sculpting fun!

For older kids (and adults too):

I-tops by Goliath Games

Using smart technology, This high-tech top keeps track of the number of spins, while LEDs light up the display. Submit your high score to itopchallenge.com for a chance to win a prize!

Toys that build STEM skills:

Magformers

Magnetic and geometric tiles to build and engineer structures that kids will love to build and rebuild

E-Blox

A Chicago land area company making cool Power Blocks that light up LEGO sets and circuit blocks that introduce circuit building to kids.

Cubelets

Cubelets robot blocks are the easiest way to explore robotics, coding, design, and engineering. There's no wrong way to build with Cubelets just snap the robot blocks together and see what robot behaviors emerge.

Gravitrax

GraviTrax is an interactive track system where you can design and build your own marble runs. This Stem toy for boys and girls 8 and up, encourages experimenting with gravity, magnetism, and kinetics to propel your marble to the finish.