MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office has shut down the southbound lanes of I-43 starting at the Marquette Interchange after reports of shots being fired on the freeway.

Also, the ramps from eastbound I-94 to southbound I-43 as well as westbound I-794 to southbound I-43 are also closed as part of this operation.

Traffic is being diverted to westbound I-94.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

