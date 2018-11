× We Energies Outage Map: Nearly 5,000 customers without power in Racine area

MILWAUKEE — The We Energies Outage Map shows close to 5,000 customers are without power in the Racine County area on Monday morning, Nov. 26.

The far southeast part of Wisconsin — Racine, Kenosha and Walworth Counties in particular — have been hit especially hard with a combination of heavy, wet snow as well as gusting winds. That has led to spotty power outages throughout the region.