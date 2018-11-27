× Common Council overrides mayor’s veto, making $2.5M available for demo of blighted homes

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Common Council on Tuesday, Nov. 27 voted to override Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett’s veto of additional funding for blighted homes, according to a news release from Alderman Bob Bauman.

According to that release, the override means $2.5 million will be available for the Department of Neighborhood Services “Concentrated Blight Elimination” capital improvements project, which allows for the removal of abandoned, vacant homes.

Mayor Barrett vetoed adding $1.5 million to the DNS budget for 2019.

The release said there are nearly 500 homes in Milwaukee with raze orders; 56 of which need to be “immediately torn down due to safety reasons.”

Alderman Bauman said the initial $1 million budget would only allow for the demolition of 38.