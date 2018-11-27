Decadent and delicious: 3 restaurant-worthy desserts you can make at home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Make a dessert worthy of a five-star restaurant right in your own kitchen. Chef Adrianne Calvo joins Real Milwaukee with a trio of decadent holiday treats.

Crispy Nutella stuffed wontons with crème Anglaise

Serves 2-3

INGREDIENTS:

6 2x2" wonton wrappers, cut diagonally to make 12 triangles

1 egg, beaten

½ cup Nutella

canola oil, for frying

1 tablespoon powdered sugar, for dusting

½ cup whole milk

½ cup heavy cream

1 vanilla bean, split

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 large egg yolks

3 tablespoons sugar

DIRECTIONS: Preheat a large pot with canola oil to 350 degrees F. or medium high heat. On a clean work surface, lay out six wonton triangles. Then spoon a nickel sized amount of Nutella onto the center of the triangle, making sure not to touch the edges. Dip index finger into beaten egg and cover the edges of the triangle with the beaten egg. Lay another wonton triangle over the top, press, and seal the edges. Repeat the remaining five. Set aside. Meanwhile, to make the crème anglaise, combine milk and heavy cream in medium saucepan. Scrape in seeds from vanilla bean and add it to the cream mixture. Bring crema mixture to simmer. Remove from heat. Add the vanilla extract. Whisk egg yolks and sugar in medium bowl to blend. Gradually whisk hot mixture into yolk mixture. Return custard to saucepan. Stir over low heat until custard thickens and leaves path on back of spoon when finger is drawn across, about 5-7 minutes. Strain and set aside. Slowly dip each assembled wonton into hot oil and allow to fry for two minutes on each side or until golden brown. Place on a paper towel lined plate to drain. To serve, dust with powdered sugar, then drizzle with extra Nutella and crème anglaise.

Blueberry, white chocolate, pecan cookie cake

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS:

4 tablespoons butter, room temperature and soft

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 large egg

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/8 teaspoon Kosher salt

1/3 cup white chocolate chips

1/2 cup blueberries

1/4 cup pecans, chopped

powdered sugar, for dusting

DIRECTIONS: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. In a medium size bowl, cream butter and brown sugar with an electric mixer. Add vanilla and egg and mix until smooth. In another bowl, combine flour, baking powder, and salt. Add to mixing bowl and mix until well incorporated. Fold in white chocolate chips, blueberries, and pecans. Place dough onto a plastic wrap-lined cutting board. Wrap tightly and refrigerate for 2-3 hours. Using a greased muffin tin, place a large scoop of the dough onto each muffin slot. Bake cookies for 12-15 minutes. Allow to cool for 10-15 minutes. Flip over and dust with powdered sugar.

S`mores cheesecake

Serves 8-10

INGREDIENTS:

2 8 oz packages cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

2 eggs, beaten

1 cup graham cracker crumbs, plus more for garnish

1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted

1/8 teaspoon cinnamon

1 cup marshmallow fluff

1/4 cup dark chocolate

cooking spray

DIRECTIONS: Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F. In a mixing bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs, butter, and cinnamon. Spray a cheesecake pan (springform pan) or pie pan with nonstick spray. Press the graham mixture evenly onto the bottom of the pan. Bake for ten minutes, remove from the oven, and allow to cool. Meanwhile, beat cream cheese, sugar, vanilla, and eggs until well incorporated and smooth. Pour mixture onto baked crust. Bake for 40-45 minutes and then refrigerate for 4-6 hours to allow to set. To plate, use a scooper to create cheesecake balls, top with a piece of chocolate and a dollop of marshmallow. Torch the marshmallow and then garnish with extra graham crumbs and melted chocolate.