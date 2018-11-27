Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's Giving Tuesday -- and this is one way to give and get! HAWS is teaming up with the Waukesha Police Department for a special calendar. The 2019 Cops and Paws calendar features local law enforcement posing with adorable pets. And new this year is a tails and ladders calendar -- which features local firefighters. Proceeds from the calendar, mugs and bags go directly to HAWS. CLICK HERE to get one for yourself.