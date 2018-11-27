‘Holiday wonderland:’ Experience the Streets of Old Milwaukee like never before

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- An enchanting holiday tradition is back for another year! The Streets of Old Milwaukee have transformed into a winter wonderland like never before. Kasey spent the morning at the Milwaukee Public Museum -- where she's taking us back to the turn of the century.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About the Streets of Old Milwaukee (website)

Experience the Streets of Old Milwaukee like never before as the turn-of-the-century exhibit transforms into a holiday wonderland. Peek into some of your favorite storefronts adorned in traditional seasonal flair, parade past exterior façades garnished with the Victorian-era touch (think wreaths, ribbons, garland, holly, bell pulls), and more!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Streets of Old Milwaukee will be decked out through Jan. 22. Meantime, experience holiday customs and traditions from around the world during European Village Alive! taking place Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Dec. 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.