‘Hoping to raise $100,000:’ Children’s Hospital promoting ‘Giving Tuesday’ effort

When kids are sick, they might spend weeks or even months at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin. One of the hardest parts of a hospital stay is the loss of normal routines. That’s why Children’s created our Dinner on the House program to give families the piece of normalcy they often miss the most—family dinner.

Once a month, we transform our lobby and roll out our favorite recipes and entertainment, so current patients and their families feel less like they are spending time in a hospital and more like they are enjoying a night out together at an intimate restaurant.

This #GivingTuesday (November 27), our goal is to raise $100,000 to help sustain the Dinner on the House program, which relies on donor and volunteer support.

