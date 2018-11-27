Man arrested with guns, drugs in Homestead parking lot sentenced to 3 years probation

MEQUON — One of two Sturgeon Bay men arrested in February for possession of narcotics and firearms, including three assault rifles on the campus of Homestead High School has been sentenced to probation.

Benjamin Krohn, 20, on Sept. 13 pleaded guilty to three charges, one felony and two misdemeanors: carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm on school grounds and possession of THC.

In court on Tuesday, Nov. 27, Krohn was sentenced to serve three years probation on the carrying a concealed weapon conviction, three years probation on the possession of a firearm on the grounds of a school conviction and two years probation on the possession of THC conviction.

The sentences are to be served concurrently — for a total of three years probation.

He was also sentenced to one year of conditional jail time, to begin on Dec. 3.

Krohn’s co-defendant, Willard Hartman, 20, has further proceedings set for Dec. 19. He is charged with six felonies and three misdemeanors — possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a firearm on grounds of a school (five counts) and carrying a concealed weapon (three counts).

According to a criminal complaint, the arrests occurred around 3:45 p.m. on Feb. 10 after that illegal U-turn was performed at Mequon Road and North River Trail in Mequon.

Hartman was driving, prosecutors say, and Krohn was the front-seat passenger.

While investigating, an officer noted a strong odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle and Krohn “stated he had marijuana,” according to the complaint.

That was just the beginning. Body camera video shows what led to 25 charges between the two of these men.

Investigators discovered an unlocked handgun, six rounds of .45 caliber ammunition, an AK-47 rifle with a 30-round magazine and a Glock firearm.

That wasn’t all. Investigators also found brass knuckles, marijuana and oxycodone.

The complaint says Krohn said they’d gone to Homestead to see a friend play basketball and he admitted to smoking marijuana in the parking lot. He said the firearms belonged to him and he “brought them with in case he wanted to trade or sell them to someone.”

A letter from Mequon-Thiensville School District Superintendent Matthew Joynt said they weren’t targeting anyone, but the news broke the same day as the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, which took the lives of 17 — putting everyone on high alert.