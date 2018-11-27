Mom charged after OWI arrest leads to 4-year-old being found in tow lot returns to court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A 28-year-old Milwaukee mother facing felony charges after a drunk driving arrest led to her 4-year-old daughter turning up in a city tow lot returns to court Tuesday, Nov. 27. Blair Springfield made her first court appearance on Saturday, Nov. 17 where it was revealed it's not the only drunk driving case she's battling.

Springfield, 28, faces 10 charges:

OWI, first offense, with a passenger under the age of 16

Neglecting a child (harm did not occur and child under 6 years or disability)

Neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur)

Neglecting a child (harm did not occur and child under 6 years or disability)

Neglecting a child (harm did not occur and child under 6 years or disability)

Neglecting a child (harm did not occur and child under 6 years or disability)

OWI, first offense with a passenger under the age of 16

Neglecting a child (harm did not occur and child under 6 years or disability

Neglecting a child (harm did not occur and child under 6 years or disability

Operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration with a passenger under the age of 16

Springfield pleaded not guilty to three of the charges on Saturday, Nov. 17 — Count 1, Count 3, Count 7 and Count 10. A preliminary hearing was set for Nov. 27. Cash bond was set at $1,500.

According to a criminal complaint, around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 12, the minivan was found parked in the parking lane on Forest Home Avenue near 39th Street. A lieutenant with the Milwaukee Fire Department advised there were two intoxicated women inside — Springfield and a passenger. An infant was found in the vehicle without an infant seat. Springfield was found “slumped over in the passenger seat of the vehicle with her left leg over the center console near the driver’s side.” The keys were in the ignition. The complaint says she nearly fell out of the vehicle when the passenger side door was opened.

The passenger said they had dropped Springfield’s boyfriend off at work, and Springfield “was drinking and smoking marijuana before that.” She said she saw Springfield “falling asleep at the wheel” and asked her to stop. She said she pushed Springfield into the passenger seat so that she could stop the vehicle and park it. She said she was unable to wake Springfield, and flagged down an MCTS bus for help. She noted that Springfield didn’t have a seat for the infant in the vehicle, so she was holding the infant in her lap.

The next morning, around 8 a.m., tow lot personnel contacted police and advised that a child was found in the van. The child was identified as Springfield’s 4-year-old daughter. The van had been towed to the city tow lot after Springfield’s arrest. The complaint says Springfield “had not mentioned her child sleeping in the vehicle.”

The complaint says Springfield’s sister advised that she discovered on the morning of Nov. 13 that Springfield, her passenger and the two children were missing from her home where they live. The passenger said Springfield had been stopped by police, and she had Springfield’s infant. She said “officers wouldn’t let her check the van” for the 4-year-old.

The 4-year-old told investigators “she was left in the van by herself.” She said her mom left her in the van, and it was dark. She said her “mom’s driving was crazy in the van” and she was asleep in the vehicle, and when she woke up, she was crying for her mom.

Springfield was interviewed by investigators, and the complaint says she admitted she was driving the van on Nov. 12. She also admitted to drinking vodka before that.

The complaint makes reference to a separate incident that happened back on Sept. 18 near 27th and Capitol — where Springfield was allegedly found unconscious and unresponsive in a McDonald’s drive-thru — with five children in her vehicle. She had to be revived with Narcan. The complaint says a blood test revealed a blood alcohol concentration of .243. The complaint says multiple empty bottles of vodka were found in the vehicle, and Springfield “was unable to remember she had five children in the back of her vehicle.”