Police: Suspect jumps into Menomonee River following police pursuit, crash

MILWAUKEE — One person was taken into custody following a police pursuit and crash Monday night, Nov. 26 in Milwaukee.

According to police, the pursuit began shortly after 7:30 p.m. after an officer observed a motorist driving recklessly in the area of 54th and Keefe.

Officers pursued the vehicle until it crashed on the eastbound I-94 ramp. The driver then fled on foot, jumped over the retaining wall into the river, and fled through the Menomonee River.

Officers were able to locate the subject and take him into custody.