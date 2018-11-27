Sex assault case involving ‘Tagged’ raises new concerns about apps: ‘Know who you’re dealing with’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A disturbing sexual assault case has raised new concerns about popular social media apps.

Apps like Facebook and Tagged are designed to help people connect but according to prosecutors, they're also helping people commit crimes.

Durrell Harris, 19, Davoncia McAfee, 19 and Jerry Miller, 26, are charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting three women in five days in Milwaukee. In each case, the victim met a suspect online, and agreed to meet up.

Prosecutors said when the victims got into a vehicle, they soon realized they weren't alone with the person they were trying to meet up with. Another individual popped up from the back seat, and the victims were blindfolded and taken to a Milwaukee home, where they were sexually assaulted by multiple men for hours.

Two of the victims told investigators they met the suspect through the app "Tagged." The third said she met the suspect through Facebook.

"You make a choice to be in that situation, but definitely, these women did not deserve that," said Karin Tyler, with the Office of Violence Prevention.

Tyler said when you meet someone through an app or social media, it's important to do your research like looking through online court records.

"It's not always, 'I want a healthy relationship and I'm gonna go on this app and connect with someone,'" said Tyler. "There's not a lot of information you need to begin a profile on these apps. They don't ask for birth certificate, Social Security -- so you can put whatever you want on there."

She said when meeting a stranger, it's important to do so in a public space, and talk to the person before meeting up with them.

"It's just really important to know who you're dealing with," said Tyler.

One of the victims in this case told police she counted six voices at the home where the sexual assaults took place. So far, three men have been arrested and charged. The district attorney has indicated there could be more charges and more victims.

Harris and McAfee each face two counts of first degree sexual assault/aided by others (as party to a crime) and two counts of kidnapping/carry without consent (as party to a crime). They're both due back in court on Nov. 30 for their preliminary hearings.

Miller faces one count of first degree sexual assault/aided by others (as party to a crime), and one count of kidnapping/carry without consent (as party to a crime).

Cash bond has been set at $150,000 for Harris, $100,000 for McAfee and $50,000 for Miller. For more information on sexual assault, visit the resources page of the Office of Violence Prevention.