Stephen Cole sentenced to 30 years in prison in fatal stabbing of woman in Oak Creek

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Stephen Cole on Tuesday, Nov. 27 to 30 years in prison and another 30 years of extended supervision. This, in connection with the fatal stabbing of a woman and the non-fatal stabbing of his stepfather in December 2017.

Prosecutors say Cole, 46, stabbed Regina Rosebrock to death because he was upset she had poured out his alcohol. The incident happened at a home near 15th Street and Woodview Avenue in Oak Creek on Dec. 26, 2017. When officials arrived to the home, they found Rosebrock “lying on the living room floor, unconscious and covered in blood.” She suffered more than a dozen stab wounds and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Cole pleaded guilty to the two charges against him in October 2018. Those charges included first degree reckless homicide and first degree recklessly endangering safety.

Officials noted Cole had a history of drinking troubles. In fact, he was featured in a Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office news release in April 2017 after being busted for what deputies say is his third OWI.