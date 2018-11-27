× Wisconsin Humane Society shares Hercules’ story, asks for donations on Giving Tuesday

RACINE — The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) is making a pitch on Giving Tuesday for donations. They explained the importance of their mission through the story of Hercules.

Hercules is a 2-year-old that had been living on the streets of Racine for months. Officials say he would always run off when police tried to coax him. He would gratefully eat scraps tossed to him by neighbors — then sneak away in search of a warm place to hide.

One day in mid-November, staff at the WHS’s Racine campus knew they had a shot of getting Hercules the help he needed. He had shown up on someone’s front porch and they called WHS for help. When WHS staff arrived on the scene near Colonial Park, Hercules was extremely thin, cold, and he didn’t know whom to trust. He backed himself into a nearby shed where rescuers were finally able to slip a leash on him. With patience, coaxing, and some treats, Hercules began to let his guard down. By the time they got back to the shelter, Hercules was walking alongside staff on his own.

During his veterinary exam, officials say Hercules’ body condition score was 1 on a scale of 9; he was truly emaciated. There was less than 5 percent body fat on his 56 lb. frame and his muscles had begun to atrophy.

Now, two weeks later, Hercules has been steadily gaining weight and is coming out of his shell. Officials say he still has a long way to go before he’s healthy enough for a home of his own.

Officials with WHS say Hercules’ story is a reminder of the more than 40,000 animals they serve every year. WHS receives no general government and is not part of any national groups like HSUS, ASPCA, or PETA. WHS runs on donations from generous people in the community who love animals.

IMPORTANT: In honor of Giving Tuesday, all donations made today to WHS will be automatically matched up to $10,000, thanks to WHS friend Jude Ford. CLICK HERE to make a donation or visit wihumane.org.