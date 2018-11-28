× 71-year-old woman had to be rescued after getting stuck in trash compactor

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A bizarre rescue operation concluded in Henrico County, Virginia after a woman was stuck in a trash compactor.

One career fire captain said that in his two decades of service, he’s never heard of anyone trapped in a trash compactor before. Rescue crews worked for nearly two hours to free the woman.

The 911 call came in shortly before 8 p.m. on Tuesday night, Nov. 27 about a 71-year-old woman trapped from the waist down in a trash compactor.

The woman’s friend says she dropped her keys inside the bin and when she climbed in to grab them the compactor started closing in on her.

Thankfully, another friend saw everything and smashed the emergency stop to prevent the woman from being crushed.

Finally at 9 p.m., some two hours later, firefighters freed the woman.