‘Beautiful music, lively dancing:’ A popular stage in Milwaukee is set for the holiday season

MILWAUKEE -- A popular stage in Milwaukee is set for the holiday season. The Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents the 43rd annual production of "A Christmas Carol." Kasey spent the morning at the Pabst Theater -- where she had a first look at the production.

About A Christmas Carol (website)

The Rep’s hit new adaptation, which broke box office records last December, is a tale of love, hope and redemption with just the right blend of beautiful music, lively dancing, stunning sets and eye-popping special effects. It’s a dazzling Christmas feast with enough theatrical goodies to fill any sized stocking hung by the chimney with care.

