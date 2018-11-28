LIVE: Stolen Cadillac being followed by police in Phoenix, AZ

Do you have any new parents on your holidays shopping list? The hottest gifts for new parents

Posted 9:21 am, November 28, 2018, by

MILWAUKEE -- Do you have any new parents on your holiday shopping list? Lindsay Pinchuk, founder and CEO of Bump Club and Beyond, joins FOX6 WakeUp with the perfect gifts for new or expecting parents.