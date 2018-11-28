Egg Nog French Toast Casserole: Put a holiday twist on a classic breakfast dish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's a drink that screams holiday cheer -- and we can't get enough of it. In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica is making an Egg Nog French Toast Casserole.

Overnight Egg Nog French Toast Casserole

Ingredients:

½ cup (1 stick) of butter

1 cup packed brown sugar

2 tbsp maple syrup

1 loaf French bread, cut into 1-inch cubes

1 tsp Cinnamon

½ tsp Nutmeg

8 eggs

2 cups eggnog

2 tsp vanilla

Directions: