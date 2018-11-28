Egg Nog French Toast Casserole: Put a holiday twist on a classic breakfast dish

MILWAUKEE -- It's a drink that screams holiday cheer -- and we can't get enough of it. In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica is making an Egg Nog French Toast Casserole.
Overnight Egg Nog French Toast Casserole
Ingredients:
- ½ cup (1 stick) of butter
- 1 cup packed brown sugar
- 2 tbsp maple syrup
- 1 loaf French bread, cut into 1-inch cubes
- 1 tsp Cinnamon
- ½ tsp Nutmeg
- 8 eggs
- 2 cups eggnog
- 2 tsp vanilla
Directions:
- Grease a 9x13 inch baking dish (or two 8x8 inch dishes) with nonstick cooking spray.
- In a medium saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Stir in brown sugar and maple syrup, continuing to stir as it comes to a boil. Remove from heat and pour into baking dish. Arrange bread cubes over the brown sugar mixture. Sprinkle the cinnamon and nutmeg on top.
- In a large bowl, whisk the eggs and mix in the eggnog and vanilla. Evenly pour the mixture over the bread cubes. Press down lightly on the bread to make sure it’s all coated and soaked. Cover baking dish with aluminum foil and refrigerate overnight, at least 8 hours.
- When ready to make, remove baking dish from refrigerator. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake covered for 40 minutes. Then remove foil. Bake uncovered for an additional 10-15 minutes, or until knife inserted in the middle of casserole is clean and the top is puffy and golden brown.
- Serve with either more maple syrup, whipped cream, sprinkled powdered sugar or fresh berries.