Inmate escapes from Milwaukee County Jail while taking out trash

MILWAUKEE -- A search is underway after a Milwaukee County Jail inmate escaped early Wednesday, Nov. 28. The incident prompted a large police presence near the MacArthur Square parking structure -- which was closed during the initial search. It reopened just after 7 a.m.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, an inmate assigned to work duty ran from the dock area where the inmate and a correctional officer were taking out trash.

The inmate, Douglas Slock II of Greendale, was in custody since Sept. 30 on charges of OWI-5th offense, and prior burglary and bail jumping charges.

Slock, 45, remains at large. He is 5'8" tall, 180 pounds, with short gray hair. He was wearing dark blue jail pants and gray t-shirt.

The U.S. Marshals Task Force and MCSO detectives are searching for the inmate.

Milwaukee County Sheriff Richard Schmidt has suspended the correctional officer pending an internal investigation.