‘It was flawless:’ Brown Deer couple made it to 45 and Good Hope, where their baby girl arrived 👶

BROWN DEER — A Brown Deer couple’s second baby made an unexpected debut, and Highway 45 became a temporary hospital of sorts.

Harry and Amanda Evans left their Brown Deer home, en route to the hospital, not knowing their baby girl would arrive before they got there.

“I was like ‘let’s go! Let’s go!'” said Amanda Evans.

They said from the beginning, they knew this was different. They documented the birth of their second child, from the early contractions to the ride to the hospital.

“You’ll be alright girl,” said Harry Evans.

Their baby girl wasn’t due for a few more weeks.

“We got to Good Hope, which is about seven minutes from our house, and I was like ‘I got to push,'” said Amanda Evans.

They pulled over to the side of the Highway 45, where baby Jori made her debut, and dad became a doctor.

“He grabbed her out and lifted her up and then I grabbed her from him,” said Amanda Evans.

Moments after the birth, they said they were in disbelief.

“We didn’t make it y’all! Jori is here!” they said on Snapchat.

They held their newborn tight, until paramedics arrived.

“Causing a scene, big scene,” Harry Evans said.

A few weeks later, they said on Wednesday, Nov. 28 they’re still in shock.

“It was pretty flawless, a flawless delivery that, it was time for her to come. She was ready to go,” said Harry Evans.

They said they’re thankful for Jori Anna Evans — their early Christmas gift, who came into the world the way she wanted to.

“There’s so many things that could go wrong, and I just felt like everything went right,” said Amanda Evans.

Jori was due on Sunday, Dec. 2. She is healthy, and Mom, Dad and big brother are all very excited she’s home.