× Join FOX6 for a special Coats for Kids collection event Tuesday, Dec. 4

WAUKESHA — Join FOX6 Weather Expert Tom Wachs at Steinhafels in Waukesha (I-94 and Highway F) for a special FOX6 Coats for Kids collection event on Tuesday, Dec. 4. Tom will broadcast live during FOX6 News at 4, 5 and 6. Plus, we will collect coats from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The first 200 people to come through our drive-through donation line and donate at least four (4) coats will get a pair (2) of ticket vouchers to see Disney on Ice: 100 Years of Magic, coming to Fiserv Forum this February (while supplies last).

There is no need to park or get out of your car — just drive up. Our volunteers will unload your donation from the backseat or trunk of your car, then hand you your vouchers, and you’ll be on your way! It’s quick, it’s easy, and you’ll be making a real difference for kids right here in southeast Wisconsin.

It’s already been cold and snowy, and with several months of winter left, we know more is on the way. So as we head into this season of giving, please take a look through your closet and donate any slightly used winter coats. All sizes are needed for little kids and big kids alike. Thank you for helping us keep kids warm, one coat at a time. Happy holidays!