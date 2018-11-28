Looking for local gifts to give for the holidays? The website that allows you to shop by state

MILWAUKEE -- Looking for local gifts to give for the holidays? Look no further thank "Lil Bit Local." Sara Weber joins Real Milwaukee with al ook at some of the things you can fin on their website.

About Lil Bit Local (website)

Lil Bit Local is a curated marketplace that highlights the best of the best locally designed, produced and manufactured products. Our makers are passionate about their communities and that is reflected in the quality and craftsmanship of their work.

The mission of Lil Bit Local is to provide customers with innovative gifts & decor, while providing a platform for storytelling, sales and marketing to our makers.