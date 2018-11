× Medical examiner investigates 2-month-old boy’s death on Milwaukee’s northwest side

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office is responding to a report of an infant death near 95th and Brown Deer Rd. in Milwaukee.

The call to officials came in around 8:40 a.m.

Authorities performed life-saving measures on the 2-month-old baby boy but was unable to be revived.

Milwaukee police are investigating.

Officials say an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

