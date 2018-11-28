Once-in-a-lifetime chance to get autographs from the Packers’ Super Bowl XXXI team
WEST ALLIS — For the first time in 20 years, Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre and a bunch of his Super Bowl XXXI teammates return to Milwaukee for a massive autograph signing event. It’s called the “Green Bay Packers Super Bowl 31 Team Reunion Autograph Show” and it takes place on Saturday, Dec. 1 at Wisconsin State Fair Park.
According to the event’s website, Favre will be joined by Ron Wolf and 30 members of that championship team including:
- LeRoy Butler
- Antonio Freeman
- Mark Chmura
- Frank Winters
- Keith Jackson
- Chris Jacke
- Gilbert Brown
- Santana Dotson
- Sean Jones
- Don Beebe
- Dorsey Levens
- William Henderson
- Craig Newsome
- Tyrone Williams
Admission is $7 at the door — and then depending on who you would like to get autographs from, you pay for each of those. CLICK HERE for the pricing.
