× Once-in-a-lifetime chance to get autographs from the Packers’ Super Bowl XXXI team

WEST ALLIS — For the first time in 20 years, Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre and a bunch of his Super Bowl XXXI teammates return to Milwaukee for a massive autograph signing event. It’s called the “Green Bay Packers Super Bowl 31 Team Reunion Autograph Show” and it takes place on Saturday, Dec. 1 at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

According to the event’s website, Favre will be joined by Ron Wolf and 30 members of that championship team including:

LeRoy Butler

Antonio Freeman

Mark Chmura

Frank Winters

Keith Jackson

Chris Jacke

Gilbert Brown

Santana Dotson

Sean Jones

Don Beebe

Dorsey Levens

William Henderson

Craig Newsome

Tyrone Williams

Admission is $7 at the door — and then depending on who you would like to get autographs from, you pay for each of those. CLICK HERE for the pricing.